Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $126.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

