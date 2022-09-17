Moon Nation Game Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Moon Nation Game coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Nation Game has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $239,448.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moon Nation Game

Moon Nation Game’s launch date was May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. Moon Nation Game’s official website is moonnation.org. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0.

Moon Nation Game Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Nation Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Nation Game should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moon Nation Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

