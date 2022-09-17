MoonBear.finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $82,507.49 (MBF)

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One MoonBear.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MoonBear.finance has a total market cap of $82,507.49 and $10,579.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.02021982 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00826892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MoonBear.finance

MoonBear.finance was first traded on July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance. The official website for MoonBear.finance is moonbear.finance.

MoonBear.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

