MoonEdge Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $636,561.20 (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One MoonEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About MoonEdge
MoonEdge's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MoonEdge
