Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,195 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,086,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Morningstar Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MORN opened at $224.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.