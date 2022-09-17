Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,195 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,086,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MORN opened at $224.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.89.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Morningstar by 78.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $7,609,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

