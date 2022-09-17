Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Reaches $2.68 Million

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $116,717.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,125.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065187 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078124 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

