MotaCoin Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $143,865.30 and $1,165.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.02034737 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MotaCoin Profile

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,474,098 coins and its circulating supply is 55,267,852 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net.

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.