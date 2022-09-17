MotaCoin Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $143,865.30 and $1,165.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.02034737 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102760 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002400 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,474,098 coins and its circulating supply is 55,267,852 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
