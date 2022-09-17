Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) Insider Buys £45,000 in Stock

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) insider Clive Whiley acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

Mothercare Trading Up 4.1 %

MTC opened at GBX 9.98 ($0.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £56.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.42. Mothercare plc has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Wednesday.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.