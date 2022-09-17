Multiplier (BMXX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19.00

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $7,401.84 and approximately $19.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.02040863 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00823116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multiplier

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

