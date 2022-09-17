Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

