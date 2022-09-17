Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MUR. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

NYSE MUR opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,152,000 after purchasing an additional 147,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after purchasing an additional 238,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

