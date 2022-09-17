Mute (MUTE) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

Mute (MUTE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Mute has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mute has a total market cap of $8.55 million and $28,507.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mute alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mute

Mute was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official website is mute.io. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.