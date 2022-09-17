My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000403 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

My DeFi Pet is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

