MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.57. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 579 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
