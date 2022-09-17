Namecoin (NMC) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $15.57 million and approximately $6,324.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00005256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00611233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00260958 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009763 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.