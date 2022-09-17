Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Tops $29,641.40

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $29,641.40 and $2,601.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001513 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,267,797 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

