Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.02

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.02 and traded as high as $61.15. Nasdaq shares last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 3,536,409 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $223,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after acquiring an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 546,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 43,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,593,000 after acquiring an additional 518,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

