Nash Market Capitalization Hits $5.29 Million (NEX)

Nash (NEX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. Nash has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $1,890.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nash has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nash coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 306% against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.44 or 1.01682529 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00102381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00832433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

