National Bankshares Boosts Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target to C$27.50

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:KEC opened at C$15.55 on Wednesday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$18.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.97 million and a P/E ratio of 57.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$216.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 5.4600001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,492.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,088.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Rating)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

