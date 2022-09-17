National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $45.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Instruments from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Instruments Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its position in National Instruments by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Instruments by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 76,374 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in National Instruments by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.13.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.