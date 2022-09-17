National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $3,859,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,661,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,892,649.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

National Research Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of National Research stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.66. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. National Research’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Institutional Trading of National Research

National Research Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Research by 38.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.