Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.10. 411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

