Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.10. 411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.
Natural Resource Partners Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.
Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.