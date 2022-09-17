Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Natus Vincere Fan Token has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Natus Vincere Fan Token has a total market cap of $496,263.94 and approximately $63,857.00 worth of Natus Vincere Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Natus Vincere Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,064.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00065110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078328 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Natus Vincere Fan Token Profile

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) is a coin. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,066 coins. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Natus Vincere Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

