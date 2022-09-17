Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $10,097.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000362 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,436,246 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

