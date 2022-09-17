NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,563.67

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,563.67 ($18.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,525 ($18.43). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($18.73), with a volume of 252,270 shares.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,563.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,549.08. The firm has a market cap of £724.95 million and a P/E ratio of 181.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

