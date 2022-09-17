NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $199.07 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.31 or 0.00021639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and approximately $199.07 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00091999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00081834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007985 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000279 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Block Explorer “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.