Neo Price Reaches $9.04 (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $9.04 or 0.00044992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $637.90 million and $32.56 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.03219692 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00102705 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars.
