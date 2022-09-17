Nerva (XNV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $314.00

Nerva (XNV) traded up 41.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $138,548.02 and approximately $314.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 334.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,134.53 or 1.01397302 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00101429 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Nerva Profile
XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nerva
