NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Achieves $88.67 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $88.67 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

