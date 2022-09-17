Nestree 1-Day Volume Hits $512,191.00 (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $25.91 million and $512,191.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008835 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

