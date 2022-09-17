Netbox Coin Price Reaches $0.0009 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 71.2% against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $71,202.89 and approximately $6.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026516 BTC.
Netbox Coin Profile
NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal.
