Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.63

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.63 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.04). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.00), with a volume of 20,775 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netcall from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £124.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,300.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

