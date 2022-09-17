Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.92.

Netflix stock opened at $240.13 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

