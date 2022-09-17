Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Netflix were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.92.

Netflix Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $240.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.