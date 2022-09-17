Neutrino Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $93,072.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for $8.57 or 0.00043232 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $23.51 million and approximately $93,072.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,743,907 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at.

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

