Neutrino USD Trading Down 1.7% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $625.55 million and $849,555.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 682,184,155 coins and its circulating supply is 682,183,551 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

