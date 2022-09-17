Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $86,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Chevron by 969.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

