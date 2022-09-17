Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $521.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

