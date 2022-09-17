Newscrypto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.71 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

