Newton (NEW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $67,574.00

Newton (NEW) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Newton has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $67,574.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

