NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 18,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 589,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Stock Down 6.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.