NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 18,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 589,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

