Nexus Investment Management ULC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $440.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

