NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $776,073.00

NFT (NFT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. NFT has a market capitalization of $20.46 and approximately $776,073.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065059 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00077800 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

