NFT STARS (NFTS) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, NFT STARS has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT STARS has a total market capitalization of $218,948.23 and approximately $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT STARS coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.02025534 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00102826 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00828434 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFT STARS Profile
NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.
NFT STARS Coin Trading
