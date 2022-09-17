NFTify (N1) Price Tops $0.0109 on Exchanges

NFTify (N1) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $222,607.40 and $438.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $526.27 or 0.02628690 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00826451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s launch date was May 15th, 2021. NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins. NFTify’s official website is nftify.network.

Buying and Selling NFTify

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTify allows small businesses to create their own NFT store without coding; helps NFT authors issue NFT easily and detect fake/similar content for copyright protection purposes.”

