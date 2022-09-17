Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Hits $0.0693 on Top Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $3.56 million and $16,826.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,128.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065289 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00077426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.