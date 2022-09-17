Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.71 Million

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimbus Governance Token has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Nimbus Governance Token
Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.
Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token
