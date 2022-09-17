Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.
NOAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.94.
The stock has a market cap of $922.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
