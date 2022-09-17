Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

The stock has a market cap of $922.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Noah by 25.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

