Noir (NOR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $115.00

Noir (NOR) traded up 142.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 113.4% against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $263,577.29 and approximately $115.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00092004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00082053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00021635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007968 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,686,710 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Noir

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

