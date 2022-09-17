Novacoin Price Hits $0.0209 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $48,747.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NovaCoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. NovaCoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.